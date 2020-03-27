Send a ‘thank you’ to first responders with Girl Scout cookies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Girl Scouts of Central California South has created a Cookie Relief Fund Program to show their appreciation for first responders.

The organization says you can send your love and appreciation to those working on the front lines during the coronavirus crisis, with some girls scout cookies.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

All customers have to do is make a donation and the organization will make sure cookies get delivered to first responders.

“These are challenging times. But, we know that our community is so amazing and they always step up. Now is just a really great time to show our love and support to those hometown heroes,” said Jody Hudson, Girl Scouts of Central California South.

You can make a donation to the Cookie Relief Fund at www.cookierelief.givesmart.com or text cookierelief to 76278.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.