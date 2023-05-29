FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Light House Recovery Center has been selected as a 2023 California Nonprofit of the Year by Senator Shannon Grove for District 12, according to sources with the charity.

Officials say The Light House Recovery Center is one of more than one hundred nonprofits that will be honored by their state senators and assembly members for their outstanding contributions to the communities they serve.

Staff, supporters and volunteers work in unity toward a common goal, the health and wellness of our city. Receiving such wonderful recognition is quite an honor and very humbling. We appreciate our Senator, Shannon Grove for choosing The Light House Recovery Center and are encouraged by all she does for the people in District 12. Vikki Luna, Founder and CEO

The Light House Recovery Center offers hope, help, and healing to women and children with housing, education, therapy, work experience training, and transitional living in an environment while engaging them back into the community and emphasizing integrity, responsibility, and self-sufficiency.

The women at the Light House learn job skills like making apparel that’s sold to support the program. They also work in the Light House thrift boutique and at the Cornerstone Coffee Shop.