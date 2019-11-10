Sen. Bernie Sanders reschedules California visit and Fresno is on the list

Breaking News
The Democratic presidential candidate will visit three cities in three days

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to supporters during a campaign rally on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders will return to Fresno as part of a three-day visit to the Golden State next week.

The Bernie 2020 Green New Deal Rally will be at Fresno City College’s Veterans Peace Memorial Lawn on Friday, Nov. 15. The event is slated to begin at 6 p.m., according to a press release. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

His other stops include Long Beach and East Los Angeles. The goal of the visit is to court Latino voters.

“The Latino community is the strength of our grassroots movement in the Golden State and we do not underestimate their power in this election,” said Rafael Návar, Bernie 2020 California State Director, in a press release.

Sanders initially was going to visit the state last month, but canceled his events due to a heart attack. The last time he was in Fresno was during the 2016 Presidental Election.

