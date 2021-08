MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was rescued from a fiery crash in Madera County Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said a man fell asleep at the wheel while driving on Highway 99 near Avenue 12 around 3:30 a.m. and crashed into a pole.

After the crash, the truck burst into flames. A passing semi-truck driver pulled the driver from the wreckage before it became fully engulfed, according to CHP

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.