VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A semi-truck crashed into a power pole in Visalia Friday morning, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Fire officials say the crash happened around 10:00 a.m. in the area of Riggin Avenue and Shirk Road.

No injuries were reported. Both directions of Riggin Avenue from Shirk Street to Kelsey Street were closed. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.