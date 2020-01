CHOLAME, California (KSEE/KGPE) The CHP has shut down part of Highway 41 after a semi-truck hauling fuel crashed near Highway 46.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

State Route 41 north of the Kern county/San Luis Obispo county line is closed due to a traffic collision.



Southbound State Route 41 is closed @ State Route 33.



Northbound State Route 41 is closed @ State Route 46.



The area is expected to be closed for multiple hours. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/x1qqrHTgGV — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 21, 2020

The CHP says the road could be closed for several hours.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.