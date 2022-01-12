Semi-truck collides with train in southeast Fresno amid heavy fog

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A semi-truck and a train collided in foggy conditions in southeast Fresno Wednesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas said a slow-moving BNSF freight train was crossing Maple Avenue near Jensen`Avenue around 8:30 a.m. The train had flares placed on the road when a big rig collided with the train cutting the brake lines to the train.

The CHP says that speeding could have been a factor in the big rig colliding with the train, as well as foggy conditions.

