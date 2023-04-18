FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A semi-trailer burned that was parked in front of a building in central Fresno Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fresno Fire crews say they responded to a commercial fire near H Street and Palm Avenue around 7:00 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they say they found a semi-trailer on fire that was parked out in front of La Tapatia Tortilleria, Inc.

Officials say witnesses reported seeing one person in and around the trailer at the time of the fire and the person is being detained by fire investigators.