Semi-truck loaded with wood pallets catches fire, southbound Hwy 99 remains closed

Local News

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A semi-truck loaded with wood pallets caught on fire on Highway 99 Friday afternoon near Earlimart, according to the Tulare County Fire Department.

Tulare County Fire, with assistance from Kern County Fire, responded just before 3 p.m. to a vehicle fire on southbound Highway 99 at Avenue 24.

Fire crews arrived to find a semi-truck with a trailer of pallets on fire.

Southbound Highway 99 remains closed as crews work to finish extinguishing the fire. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the incident.

Drivers are asked to travel through the area with caution.

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

