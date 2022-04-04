FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Selma resident was killed Sunday in a mass shooting in Sacramento, officials say.

Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21 of Selma, was among the six people were killed Sunday in Sacramento when multiple shooters fired amid crowds, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s​ Office.

Twelve other people were also wounded in the melee and at least four of them suffered critical injuries, officials said. UC Davis Medical Center told YourCentralValley.com news partner Fox40 on Monday morning that two of the wounded had been treated and discharged and two others were still hospitalized.