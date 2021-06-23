Selma unveils ‘aggressive campaign’ and $2K fines to curb illegal fireworks

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – City officials in Selma announced their response to illegal fireworks – ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

Fines for setting off illegal fireworks in Selma will start at $1,000 for a first offense, rise to $1,500 for a second offense, and reach $2,000 for a third offense.

Selma officials described the move as an “aggressive campaign against the use of illegal fireworks.”

Only ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks are permitted for sale in California – and will have a seal on them showing that they are ‘Safe and Sane.’ According to Cal Fire, illegal fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, Roman candles, aerial shells, firecrackers, or any other fireworks that explode, go into the air or move in an uncontrollable manner.

Residents who want to report the illegal use of fireworks should call the Selma Police Department on (559) 896-2525.