SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local man and Fresno State alumni has been named the new Superintendent of the Selma Unified School District (SUSD) according to school officials.

Effective July 1, 2023, Edward Gomes will be the new Superintendent of SUSD, which included a 3-year term through June 30, 2026, officials say.

Gomes will succeed current Superintendent Marilyn Shepherd, Ed.D., who is retiring.

Gomes comes to SUSD from Fresno Unified School District where he has most recently served as Lead Instructional Superintendent. He worked in Hanford Elementary School District from 1995 to 2008 and joined Fresno Unified in 2008 where he served as principal of elementary schools and a middle school before being promoted to Administrator of Leadership Development, and Instructional Superintendent prior to his current position, according to officials.

During his principalships at Fresno Unified schools, officials say Gomes consistently increased test scores and similar school rankings, significantly decreased expulsions and suspensions and moved the schools out of Program Improvement status.

In his current position at Fresno Unified, officials say Gomes leads 11 large district departments with over 130 district employees and a $65 million budget along with leading all school supervisors.

In 2012 Gomes was named Fresno Unified’s Administrator of the Year, and in 2013 he was honored as Fresno County Administrator of the Year.

“I want to express my deep appreciation for this opportunity, and my unwavering commitment to the Selma Unified students, staff, and community we serve,” said Gomes.

Gomes earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Fresno State and acquired a master’s in Education from Fresno Pacific University. He is trilingual/tri-literate in Spanish, English, and Portuguese.