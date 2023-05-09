SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While school districts across the country and state celebrated “Teacher Appreciation Day,” Selma Unified teachers used the day to make sure their voices were heard.

Dozens of Selma Unified teachers were protesting Tuesday afternoon in front of the district office, ahead of a community event being held at Shafer Park from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

One teacher at the protest says she feels there aren’t answers to their questions.

“We are standing in solidarity because the district has not negotiated with us and we’ve been working all year without a contract. We are currently in fact-finding, the impasse process,” says a Selma Unified teacher.

What exactly is an impasse? Selma Unified released information about their impasse stating when the district has provided its “Best and Final Offer” and because SUTA does not agree with the budget information provided or accept that offer, both parties agree to an impasse.

An impasse indicates that both parties want to get to a solution but are deadlocked and cannot make progress, according to school officials.

The next step is “Fact Finding” where both parties present their case to a three-person panel. The panel includes a representative selected by SUTA, a representative selected by SUSD, and a neutral, state-approved, panel chair. Each side has an opportunity to present their “case” or position at the hearing.

After both parties present their cases, officials say typically the rest of the time during the fact-finding hearing is spent attempting to mediate, as long as both parties are willing.

If no agreement is reached, officials say a report will be written with advisory recommendations and that the findings are not binding to either party.

Once the report is issued to the parties, officials say it must become public within ten days if no agreement is reached (if an agreement is reached, it remains a confidential document not filed).

The parties also have an obligation to attempt to negotiate one additional time based on the draft of the report. After ten days, if no agreement is reached, officials say the report is made public, and a job action can occur.

Officials with Selma Unified School District say that the district hasn’t refused to negotiate, they have been negotiating with the teacher’s association all year.

Selma Unified has actively participated in negotiations with our teachers’ association all year, and we have been unable to come to an agreement. We are following the collective bargaining process, and we are now at an impasse. We have made a fair offer to our teacher’s association while keeping the district fiscally stable. As always, we are open to continued discussions with our labor partners and hope for a resolution. Wayne Dixon, Chief Human Resources Officer

The district says they also publish informational newsletters after every negotiation session, and details about the negotiations are available to the public.