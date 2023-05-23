SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tuesday afternoon the Selma Police Department held its first swearing-in ceremony since Officer Gonzalo Carrasco was shot and killed in the line of duty on January 31st.

It was a sea of Selma police and fire along with their families.

“This is special bc it reminds us that we have a job to do and we’re continuing to move forward. Though were going through this tragic loss it will be recovery for many years to come, but having some new personnel reminds them of why we do what we do and the dangers that they face,” said Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz.

Chief Alcaraz held a moment of silence before starting the ceremony in honor of Officer Carrasco who was shot and killed while responding to a report of suspicious activity outside of a home.

“Unfortunately, we just lost a brother of ours Officer Gonzalo Carrasco in January of 2023 during that time we were on a big hiring push because we were short-staffed,” Chief Alcaraz added.

Twelve new police personnel were sworn in today. Within the twelve, five new police officers were introduced and pinned with their new badges in front of family and friends, but Chief Alcaraz says the support staff in the department are just as crucial.

“A lot of people forget that we’re doing a lot of work back there, we’re trying to help people as much as possible, help officers as much as possible,” said Mary Ann Yanny.

Mary Ann Yanny is already being recognized for her work as a dispatcher and helping track down a suspect.

“It’s nice to be out here. We were really supported by the entire community when unfortunately Officer Carrasco was fallen in the line of duty so the whole community came out and supported Selma,” said Yanny.

“When you lose someone like Gonzalo Carrasco it tugs on your heart a little bit and you have to put on your happy face and move forward. Though the reality is there are dangers in our business I believe we train our ppl well and give them the right support to do a difficult job,” said Chief Alcaraz.