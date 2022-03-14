SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – City officials announced on Monday afternoon that Selma Police Chief Joseph Gomez is no longer employed by the department.

In a press release, the City of Selma revealed that Commander Rene Garza, a 21-year veteran of the department, will be temporarily stepping into the role of acting chief of police.

While officials say Gomez’s last day as police chief was March 9, they didn’t provide any other details about his departure from the department.

Gomez took over as Selma’s police chief in February 2020 after serving almost 33 years with the Fresno Police Department.

The city says it expects to begin searching for a permanent police chief in mid-March, but it may take up to six months before anyone is appointed to the position.