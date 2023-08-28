Selma PD car rolls over near highway, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Selma Police Officer was involved in a rollover crash in Fresno County Monday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says they responded to Highway 99 and Manning Avenue for an allied agency solo vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers found a Selma police car rolled over on its roof.

Photo Courtesy: CHP – Fresno.

Officials say because they wore a seatbelt, the Selma officer did not sustain serious injuries and was only transported to a local hospital for precautionary evaluation.

“Even the best trained, driving great maintained vehicles, can find themselves in serious situations in the blink of an eye,” CHP said in a social media post.