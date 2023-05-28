SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead after a rollover crash ended with the car landing into the front bedroom of a Selma home near east Dinuba and Francher Avenues early Sunday morning.

A video shows a car barreling down Dinuba Avenue in Selma just minutes after 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Elizabeth Perez and her daughter were woken by the sound of the car crashing into the front bedroom of their home.

“I just felt everything … I felt the pressure of whatever flying I felt the pressure on my house I just covered my daughter, and I said God protect us and my whole house just shook,” said Perez.

Luckily for Perez, she and her five-year-old daughter were not in the front bedroom when the crash happened.

“She normally sleeps in her bed, I sometimes sleep there, last night we just slept in my room we cuddled together, and we fell asleep together and I’m so thankful for that,” Perez explained.

The California Highway Patrol says the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the car, crashing into another car and a telephone pole before going airborne.

The two people in the car at the time of the crash have been described as a 23-year-old male and a 23-year-old female. Both were ejected after the car rolled over and investigators are still trying to find out what led to the crash.

Neighbor Joesph Parela was one of the few who rushed to help.

“I saw a man, it didn’t look good he was just laying out in the driveway. Talk to us, talk to us just stay awake he was moving a little bit,” said Parela.

Officials say the two were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman died at the hospital and the man’s condition is not known.

Investigators do not know who was driving the car.

Perez says this is one example of an ongoing issue of cars speeding in the area.

“These cars pass flying it’s ridiculous,” said Perez.

Perez and her daughter are staying with a family member until they can find a way to fix their home and find a sense of peace.

“Walls can be built what I lost was the peace I have in my home. Now we’re not out there doing bad if she was in her room who knows what would have happened,” she expressed.

For anyone who would like to help the Perez family, here is a link to their GoFundMe.