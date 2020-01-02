Selma mother delivers first baby of the new year at Reedley hospital

Juana of Selma with her newborn daughter Natasha. (Courtesy of Adventist Health Reedley)

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Selma mother delivered her newborn baby nearly two weeks ahead of schedule just after midnight Thursday — just in time to be Adventist Health Reedley’s first baby of the new year.

Juana was expecting her daughter on Jan. 15 but began to feel strong contractions New Year’s Day.

Newborn baby Natasha.(Courtesy of Adventist Health Reedley)

“I had been feeling pain for several days and knew she was on the way,” Juana said. “She surprised us, but I’m happy that she’s here and healthy.”

Juana arrived at the Adventist Health Reedley Birth Center at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, and at 12:22 a.m. on Thursday, she delivered her daughter, Natasha, hospital spokeswoman Gabriella Ornelas said.

Natasha weighs 7 pounds, 9 ounces, measures 19.5 inches long and is the first baby born at the hospital in 2020.

Ornelas said the newborn has discovered the joys of napping in her mother’s arms and the warm snuggles from her sister, 20-year-old Adamaris, and brother, 8-year-old Jordan.

“We were really excited to meet her,” said Adamaris. “I’ve been the only girl for 20 years, so I’m happy to finally have a sister.”

