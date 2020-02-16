Selma man rides ATV without helmet, tossed off vehicle and suffers major head injuries: CHP

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man suffered major head injuries Saturday night after he was tossed from an ATV while riding south of Selma without a helmet, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers received a call for an ATV collision involving major injuries in the area of Mitchell and Mountain View avenues around 9:30 p.m., spokesman Mike Salas said.

An investigation found the ATV rider, a 43-year-old man, was riding a Yamaha Raptor south on Mitchell approaching Mountain View at a high rate of speed.

Salas said the man made a sudden turning movement for an unknown reason and caused the ATV to overturn and tossed him from the vehicle.

The CHP said the victim was not wearing a safety helmet and suffered major head injuries.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno for treatment.

Salas said alcohol may be a factor in the crash, however, the investigation continues.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.