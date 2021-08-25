Selma woman killed after being struck by vehicle

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Just before 12:30 a.m., CHP says a 58-year-old woman was walking within the eastbound lane of Rose Avenue, east of Amber Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle.

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle was traveling on the eastbound lane of Rose Avenue around 55 mph and was unable to see the pedestrian on the road.

CHP says the driver of the vehicle was not injured, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities report that the driver was unable to see the pedestrian because he was wearing dark clothing and because no roadway lighting appeared in the area.

CHP says alcohol, drugs and fatigue did not play a factor in the collision.

This incident is currently under investigation.

A previous version of this article stated the pedestrian was a man, but CHP has now said the pedestrian killed was a woman.