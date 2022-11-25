SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Selma man sustained major injuries after being hit by a car Friday evening, according to the Selma Police Department.

Officers say around 5:00 p.m. they arrived at the scene on Whitson Street and Floral Avenue where they found a man laying in the road. He was unresponsive and suffered major injuries.

The 84-year-old man was immediately transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries and is said to be in critical condition, according to officials.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

It is said that officers do not suspect drugs or alcohol are a factor in the collision, according to Selma Police Department.

Selma police are monitoring the man’s status and continuing with the investigation.