Selma man donates toys for children in Fresno Co., deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Selma resident, along with his crew, donated to the children in the community, says the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

According to deputies, Selma resident Eddie Magana and the entire Raider Nation Wrecking Crew for donating toys to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to distribute to children in the community.

Eddie and his sons stopped by the Sheriff’s area 3 substation in Selma to drop off packages, including stuffed animals, board games, activity books with crayons, sports equipment, and more.

Photo Courtesy: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

“Our deputies look forward to handing these gifts out to children across Fresno County,” says sheriff’s officials in a social media post.