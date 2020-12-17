Selma man arrested in hit-and-run of Kingsburg Fire Captain, tried to burn car, investigators say

KINGSBURG, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Selma man was arrested Thursday morning on several charges after police say he burned the vehicle he was driving in a hit-and-run incident that left a 16-year veteran of the Kingsburg Fire Department injured on Dec. 8.

Detectives say the vehicle that was involved in the hit-and-run was found burned in an orchard north of Selma. Rory Dale Carlock, 53 of Selma, is charged with;

Hit and Run Causing Great Bodily Injury (Felony)

Arson (Felony)

Use of an Accelerant in the Commission of an Arson (Felony)

Prohibited Person in the Possession of Ammunition (Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamines for Sales (Felony)

AB 109 PRCS Violation (Felony)

Destruction of Evidence (Misdemeanor)

Possession of Narcotics Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

The collision injured Captain Kevin Clark, who was thrown in the air and into a telephone pole, suffered a broken ankle and facial bone near his eye. Officers say he was wearing a helmet at the time and that its use likely saved Clark’s life.

Carlock will be booked into the Fresno County Jail.