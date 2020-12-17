Selma man arrested in hit-and-run of Kingsburg Fire Captain, tried to burn car, investigators say

KINGSBURG, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Selma man was arrested Thursday morning on several charges after police say he burned the vehicle he was driving in a hit-and-run incident that left a 16-year veteran of the Kingsburg Fire Department injured on Dec. 8.

Detectives say the vehicle that was involved in the hit-and-run was found burned in an orchard north of Selma. Rory Dale Carlock, 53 of Selma, is charged with;

  • Hit and Run Causing Great Bodily Injury (Felony)
  • Arson (Felony)
  • Use of an Accelerant in the Commission of an Arson (Felony)
  • Prohibited Person in the Possession of Ammunition (Felony)
  • Possession of Methamphetamines for Sales (Felony)
  • AB 109 PRCS Violation (Felony)
  • Destruction of Evidence (Misdemeanor)
  • Possession of Narcotics Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

The collision injured Captain Kevin Clark, who was thrown in the air and into a telephone pole, suffered a broken ankle and facial bone near his eye. Officers say he was wearing a helmet at the time and that its use likely saved Clark’s life.

Carlock will be booked into the Fresno County Jail.

