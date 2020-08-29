Selma launching drive-in movie theater to raise funds, bring entertainment

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Finding things to do may be a struggle as many businesses remain closed, but another entertainment option is in the works for Selma.

The city council unanimously voted to add a drive-in movie theater to the mix. It will give people a chance to get out and do something during the pandemic and serve as a fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce and Selma Arts Center, both struggling to raise funds.

“Because of what’s going on right now, we’re not able to do any entertainment and that’s kind of our business. We do entertainment, we put on shows and the chamber puts on social events in the city,” Nicolette Andersen the Selma Arts Center coordinator said.

She said they’ve seen how successful Madera’s drive-in has been, and the city has been very supportive of anything they’re able to do safely during state ordered closures.

“We will be following the CDC regulations so our cars will be social distanced. We will request that people wear mask if they’re going to leave their vehicle to go to the concession or the restroom,” Andersen said.

1775 Park Street will transform into the theater with a cinema projector. Movies will be family friendly classics and cost $25 a car.

Right now there are three shows planned on Saturdays starting September 19th. But Andersen said if they’re a hit they’ll continue.

“We actually heard that there have been a couple of other communities that have been trying this and it’s been successful. So we’re really hoping that it’s also successful and we’re hoping that other people, not just Selma, but people in the neighboring towns want to come out as well,” Andersen said.

Andersen said space will be limited. She recommends getting tickets beforehand. They’ll be available starting next week at selmaartscenter.com.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.