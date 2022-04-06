FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 14 local students enrolled at the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s Central Valley Training Center in Selma will be recognized for their completion of a pre-apprenticeship program on Friday.

The training program is aimed at helping veterans, at-risk young adults, minority, and low-income populations, according to the High-Speed Rail Authority.

The no-cost program provides hands-on construction industry training for those looking to work on the high-speed rail project.

Students gained experience in more than ten different construction trades and will graduate with more than a dozen industry-specific certifications, according to the High-Speed Rail Authority.

After graduating from the program, job placement assistance will be provided for the graduates, including coordination with the high-speed rail project and its contractors.

The Ceremony will be held at the Central Valley Training Center at 11 a.m. at 1775 Park Street, Building 79P in Selma.