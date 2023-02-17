SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – Gurdwara Guru Kalgidhar Sahib Selma (GGKS) will be doing a charity Food Drive this Saturday, February 18.

GGKS say they will be giving out 400,000 lbs of non-perishable food and goods. This event is open to everyone.

The drive will take place at 10011 S Golden State Blvd Selma, Ca 93662 from 10:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.

