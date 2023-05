SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A kitten who was stuck in machinery was rescued on Tuesday afternoon by Selma firefighters.

After some careful cutting, Firefighters say they were able to free the kitten and discovered it was a girl.

According to officials, she is not at Second Chance Animal Rescue in Selma.

This is the second kitten rescue in Selma this year, the last being on April 29 where several kittens were also rescued from inside of a wall at a residence.