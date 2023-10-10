SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) awarded nearly $115 million Tuesday in Clean California grants to cities and local agencies.

The cities of Corcoran, Selma and Dinuba are some of the cities among the 42 cities that were awarded grant money.

The city of Corcoran was awarded $2,580,000 for its Community Beautification Project. The project will implement elements to enhance the beauty and usability of the Whitley Ave gateway corridor.

Selma was granted $3 million to improve the corridors along the city’s downtown gateway near Highway 99.

Dinuba was granted $2,945,000 for its Dinuba’s Entertainment Plaza Renovation & Beautification Project, which includes urban greening, volunteer litter cleanup, and multicultural features.

Caltrans officials say the funding also includes $14.5 million to support 18 other projects: among them, Fresno County Rural Transit Agency was awarded $100,000 for a bus shelter project.