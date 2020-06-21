Selma community gathers for unity march against racial injustice

SELMA, California (KSEE) – A showing of unity in Selma on Saturday morning, as dozens took to the streets to protest racial injustice. Among the crowd, city leaders, including Selma’s Police Chief is also committing to change.

“We’re not here to say black lives matter more than anybody else’s, it’s that our lives should matter just as much as everybody else’s,” said Colijia Feliz, a Visalia resident.

Feliz and her sister Fallon say growing up half black and half Mexican in the Valley, they experienced racism at an early age.

“We weren’t Mexican enough for the Mexican girls and we weren’t black enough for the black girls, so we got it from both sides,” said Fallon Feliz.

She added, “There’s so many bias that we were experiencing, for an example, a lot of girls would tell us oh you’re pretty for a black girl, to us that’s very offensive because that’s like you’re saying my mom, my aunties, my cousins are not beautiful because they’re not light skinned like we are.”

The Feliz sisters among many hoping to change the world for the better.

“We are really hoping to change peoples hearts through our speakers so that we can relate and break down our biases and prejudices and just see people for who they are, they’re humans,” said Sirina Resendez, organizer with Central Valley Allies for Change.

One of those speakers, the new Selma Police Chief Joe Gomez.

“What’s happening in America is that things are changing, there’s police reform going on, it’s already happened because of people like you,” he said.

Gomez says he’s had many discussions with his officers since George Floyd was killed.

He says he even had them write essays on how they would have handled the incident differently.

“The George Floyd incident that never ever should have happened and that we need to be better in using force, there’s going to be a lot of police change in many areas of law enforcement,” Gomez said.

Feliz thankful to see so much support.

“It’s going to take more than just black voices to uplift us and to end this systemic oppression and racism, so I think it’s beautiful that we can all come together,” she said.

