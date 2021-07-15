Selma business’ window shattered, suspect leads police on chase, investigators say

SELMA, California (KGPE/KSEE) — A Selma man was arrested Thursday morning after police say he threw a cinderblock through the front window of a business.

Police responded to Abuelitas Lavanderia on the 2400 block of McCall Avenue after receiving reports of a man seen throwing a rock through the front window of the business.

When officers arrived they say they found the front window of the business shattered and a cinderblock lying next to the shattered window. 

Officers found Jorge Negrete, 29 of Selma, in the alleyway behind the business.

As officers continued their investigation, Negrete suddenly began running and led officers on a foot pursuit, police say. 

Negrete was apprehended and taken into custody. He was transported to Fresno County jail on charges of burglary, vandalism, and resisting arrest.

