Select residents allowed to survey damage from the Creek Fire

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) – Select residents whose homes were in the Creek Fire burn area will be allowed back inside the restricted zone to survey the damage and salvage any belongings.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, officials are working to identify the safe-zones for re-entry. So far, people living in four specific areas will be allowed re-entry on two separate days.

Tuesday (Sept. 22): Residents in Zones F1SA and F1R will be granted temporary access to their properties.

Wednesday (Sept. 23): Residents in Zones F1SB and F1Q will be granted temporary access to their properties.

Daily check-in starts at 10 a.m. and check-out is at 4 p.m.; only people who have had their home destroyed will be allowed access.

The check-in station is at Foothill Elementary School, 29147 Auberry Road, Prather.

Residents wishing to gain access to the restricted areas must bring official identification (such as a driver’s license) and a document proving residency (such as the address on a driver’s license or a utility bill or a utility bill.

“We wanted to give them that one opportunity to set their boots on the ground, sift through what they can on their property and salvage any items they want and just give them a private moment they can absorb the situation,” said Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Tony Botti.

Botti encourages all residents who plan to re-enter to wear sturdy shoes, long pants and long sleeves to protect themselves in hazardous conditions. Residents should also bring masks, gloves, goggles and other protective equipment.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says additional zones identified in the re-entry process will be announced in the future.

You can view the Creek Fire evacuation zone map here.