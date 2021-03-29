Seeing red? Businesses hope Fresno County COVID-19 restrictions will loosen up on Tuesday

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – On Tuesday, the state will update its Blueprint for Reopening and some business owners hope Fresno County will now be in the less restrictive Red Tier.

The move would allow businesses such as restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, and places of worship to open at a limited capacity indoors.

In order to move into the Red Tier, Fresno County needs to have a COVID-19 positivity rate of 8% or less and a case rate of 10 new daily cases per 100,000 people or less. The county has to meet those metrics for two weeks in a row. Fresno County met it last week, and the state will show whether it did so again this week on Tuesday.

“It’s gonna allow us to do 25% indoor dining which is a big help as we move into the Easter weekend. But I mean at 25% you may look busy but you’re not profitable. We won’t be anywhere out of recovery until we can get fully open,” said Chuck Van Fleet, the owner of Vino Grille & Spirits and the president of the Fresno Chapter of the California Restaurant Association.

Meanwhile, Fresno County continues to advance its vaccination effort. The county has so far administered 380,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to its dashboard. More than 106,000 county residents are fully vaccinated and 143,916 residents have been partially vaccinated.

“As we look at the month of April coming up, there’s going to be more supply and the tiers are opening up,” said Joe Prado, who is responsible for vaccine distribution in Fresno County.

On Thursday, those 50 and older will become eligible to get the vaccine. Prado says staff are preparing to have appointments available at their vaccination sites.

While the county waits to see if will move into the Red Tier on Tuesday, it reported 103 cases on Sunday, according to the state. Fresno County Department of Public Health is urging residents to not let their guards down.

“If we want to move into Orange, and then ultimately move into Yellow, get tested, get vaccinated, social distance of 6 feet and wear a mask. That is our recipe of getting back to normal,” Prado said.