FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Nighttime fire training is set to take place at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport this week.

The Fresno Yosemite International Airport Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting unit announced Monday that they will be conducting nighttime training access in coordination with the Fresno Fire Department.

Organizers say the closed training will include live burn exercises at night. They say members of the public may observe emergency vehicles, smoke, and fire visible at times.

Airport training organizers say this training is required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). There will be no impact on airport operations.

Training is set to take place on October 9 through October 11 from approximately 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

For more information visit IFlyFresno.