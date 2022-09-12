FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fun pop-culture-filled fundraiser is happening on Saturday in Fresno called Heroes Fest.

Heroes Fest will take place at the parking lot of Heroes Comics (located at 110 East Shaw Avenue in Fresno) on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It will feature pop-culture personalities like Superman, Batman, Captain America, the Ghostbusters, Power Rangers, and others. Along with them, you can check out some very cool vehicles like the Mystery Machine, Weinermobile, as well as life-sized HotWheel.

The event is used primarily as a fundraiser for Project Wish Upon A Star, a Central Valley-based non-profit that provides unique opportunities for pediatric patients in California (including turning pediatric patients into superheroes). This annual event will help provide the necessary funding to give patients and their families a special LA Comic Con experience.

Heroes Fest will feature cosplay awards for both kids and adults and live music by Cloudship and We Hunt Like Wolves. As well as an award ceremony to recognize local heroes.