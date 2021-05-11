Security guard attacked trying to stop theft at Fresno Nordstrom Rack, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A store security guard was attacked and two suspects escaped after the Nordstrom Rack employee attempted to stop a robbery at the Fresno store, according to police.

The incident took place Tuesday outside the store at 7883 N. Blackstone in Fresno.

Officers say a heavy-set black female stole items from the store and was then confronted by store security. A black male who was inside a vehicle got out and attacked the security guard. Both suspects left the scene in what police say was a beat-up blue compact vehicle.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Fresno Police, citing case number # 21025164.