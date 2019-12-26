Security boost ahead of Fresno’s Hmong New Year

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The 100,000 people expected to attend the Fresno’s Hmong New Year will have to go through a metal detector and screening before walking through the gates.

Thirty officers, in both uniform and undercover, will also be patrolling in and outside of the gates to ensure safety.

The extra measures in security come after the mass shooting in southeast Fresno in November and the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.

“It is sad because things like these do happen,” said second-year Hmong New Year food vendor Moline Thann . “It’s not just in Fresno. It is in Stockton, it is in Sacramento. It happens all over, but hopefully, the new year will bring everyone together.”

Thann said although he was worried at first, he didn’t want his fear to stop him from working the event.

“Things are always gonna happen, but as long as we have an escape plan, we will be okay,” he said. “As Americans, we tend to move forward. If we don’t move forward, then we are never gonna learn from our past.”

Fairgrounds Deputy Director Lauri King said they’re ensuring

“We work tirelessly throughout the year to make sure that any of the events that we have here are safe,” King said.

Vendors said the security makes them feel safe.

“I feel like everything is safe this year because they check every bag and they check the pass and write the license plate and the name too,” said long-time vendor Chidta Thao.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.