Sections of Highways 41 & 99 close due to brush fire near downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Sections of Highways 41 and 99 are closed near downtown Fresno as fire crews battle a nearby fire.

The fire is burning just south of downtown Fresno — near where the two highways cross.

The call for a brush fire came in around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 41 and the Jensen Avenue off-ramp.

Northbound Highway 99 and southbound Highway 41 were closed at Jensen Avenue due to smoke causing a lack of visibility.

Fire crews are still at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

