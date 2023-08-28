FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A section of northbound Highway 99 in Madera County is scheduled to be closed to overnight traffic starting Monday night.

According to Caltrans, the closure will be at Highway 99 and Avenue 12. The closure is set to last for several nights starting Aug. 28 while crews install girders for the Cottonwood Creek replacement project.

The closures will last three nights from Aug. 28 through Aug. 30. The road will be closed between 10:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. and drivers will be escorted around the closure. Flaggers will also be onsite to guide drivers through the closed area.

Additionally, one lane of northbound Highway 99 at Avenue 9 will be closed starting at 8:00 p.m. to help crews prepare for the overnight closures.