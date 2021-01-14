Second Lady Karen Pence to meet with military spouses during visit to NAS Lemoore

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen disembark from Air Force Two upon their arrival at Rome’s Ciampino airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Second Lady Karen Pence will meet with military spouses Saturday during her and Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Lemoore Naval Air Station, the Second Lady’s Press Office said Thursday.

The Second Lady’s visit aims to highlight employment solutions for military spouses. In Sept. 2018, she launched an awareness campaign aimed to elevate and encourage military spouses.

Karen Pence has been traveling throughout the U.S. and abroad, addressing military spouse employment challenges and solutions.