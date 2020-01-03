Missing Fresno teen hiker found alive in Utah canyon

UPDATE: It has been confirmed the teen missing in Millcreek Canyon has been found alive, according to Detective Ken Hansen.

Police are not releasing his condition. An update will be provided once additional details are known.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTVX) – A 17-year-old Fresno hiker is missing Thursday after he did not return from a hike in a canyon near Salt Lake City, Utah, according to the Unified Police Department.

Spokesman Ken Hansen said the hiker, only identified as Nicolas due to his age, was last heard from at 7 p.m. on Thursday and was reported missing after failing to meet a friend in Park City. The hiker took an Uber to the canyon on Thursday at 9 a.m.

The teen was staying at an Airbnb in Salt Lake City, but police said they did not find him there when searching the residence.

Hansen said that Salt Lake Search and Rescue searched for the hiker all of Thursday night in the Rattlesnake Gulch area of Millcreek Canyon. Ground and aircrews were dispatched and are continuing the search for the hiker.

Police are asking the Uber driver to come forward with information that may be useful in locating the teen, though the driver is not a suspect in his disappearance.

Officials say he has curly brown hair, with a medium build, and was last seen wearing a tan coat, tan snow pants, and a black baseball hat.

The Associated Press reported that Nicolas’ mother was traveling to Utah from Fresno.

Unified Police Department is asking those in the mountains of Salt Lake or Summit counties to call if they spot him.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.