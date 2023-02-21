CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – Teachers and community members shared what they would like the next Clovis Unified Superintendent to prioritize.

The district held three community meetings including two on Tuesday. One of the meetings was at Clovis High and the other was at Clovis West High School.

Community members said they wanted to see a focus on morale, students’ and teachers’ mental health, inclusivity, and a vision for the future.

“It was exciting to see that there is a good exchange going on,” said District Spokesperson Kelly Avants.

Earlier this year, Superintendent Dr. Eimear O’Brien announced she would retire at the end of June to take care of her mother in Ireland.

“I have an almost 85-year-old mother in Ireland who really needs the love and care of her daughter,” said O’Brien. “So that’s what really what has prompted me to make that decision at this time because I can’t tell you I absolutely love my job.”

Avants said community involvement in the next hire is important, which is why the district held three community meetings in the last week.

There is also an online forum that has over 500 entries so far.

“Someone who is going to care about kids, someone who is going to understand the vision for the future but is also going to understand the past, the diversity, and the success,” said Avants.

If you missed out on the community meetings, don’t worry you can still make your voice heard on the online exchange until the end of this week. You can also rate qualities and priorities that will be used in the hiring process.