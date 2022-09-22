CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elementary school was on a shelter-in-place order while the U.S. Marshall Service searched for a wanted fugitive on Thursday afternoon, according to the Clovis Police Department.

The shelter-in-place order at Cedarwood Elementary School near Herndon and Coventry avenues has since been lifted.

Officials said the suspect that the marshalls had been searching for ran into the area near the elementary school, triggering a shelter-in-place order on campus as a precaution.

Officers have set up a perimeter around the area where the suspect was last seen, but have not yet found them.

Investigators have not provided any other details about the person they are searching for. Cedarwood Elementary School has since returned to normal operations.