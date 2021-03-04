Search for registered sex offender after deputies say he failed to register new address

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
John Arlen Hodge, 52

John Arlen Hodge, 52 (image courtesy of Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

April 05 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a registered sex offender who failed to register his new address with law enforcement.

In an appeal Thursday, deputies say 52-year-old John Hodge last lived in Auberry but they do not know where he is now. His last known address was 39855 Jose Basin Road.

Hodge is described as a white, 5’7”, 220 lbs. with gray hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo of a dragon on his upper back and a cross on his right arm.

Anyone with information about Hodge’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com