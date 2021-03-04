Search for registered sex offender after deputies say he failed to register new address

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a registered sex offender who failed to register his new address with law enforcement.

In an appeal Thursday, deputies say 52-year-old John Hodge last lived in Auberry but they do not know where he is now. His last known address was 39855 Jose Basin Road.

Hodge is described as a white, 5’7”, 220 lbs. with gray hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo of a dragon on his upper back and a cross on his right arm.

Anyone with information about Hodge’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.