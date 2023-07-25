MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies in Mariposa County have begun day three of the search for a swimmer missing in the Merced River.

According to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday evening at around 6:00 p.m., Alans Alvarenga from Merced swam across the Merced River near McCabe Flat campground. When attempting to swim back across, he was swept downriver.

Crews say they began searching immediately along with the Bureau of Land Management staff.

Monday morning, deputies say staff from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, along with their helicopter Eagle One and the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team began assisting with the search.

Sheriff’s officials ask the public to avoid the area as trained search teams with extensive knowledge of the site and the river continue to work.

They also say in days prior, they responded to the same area for potential drowning where the victim was resuscitated, and another drowning where the victim was not able to be resurrected.