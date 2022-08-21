Photo of Jolissa Fuentes and her vehicle provided by the Selma Police Department.

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family is still searching for answers two weeks after a Selma woman was reported missing.

22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on August 7 at an ampm gas station in the area of Highland and Nebraska avenues in Selma.

Surveillance footage from inside the gas station captured Jolissa buying something at the front counter before walking back outside and getting into her car.

Surveillance footage captured Jolissa Fuentes making a purchase inside of the ampm she was last seen driving away from.

Surveillance footage captured Jolissa Fuentes getting back into her car after making a purchase inside of an ampm.

While driving away from the gas station, footage captured Jolissa making a left turn onto Nebraska Avenue.

Joey Fuentes and Norma Nunez, Jolissa’s parents, said their daughter should have made a right turn to go back to her grandma’s house, where she lives.

“We don’t know why she turned left,” explained Joey during a previous interview.

One week after Jolissa’s disappearance, family members and friends searched dirt roads and orchards near the gas station where she was last seen.

“Trying to find any belongings of my daughter, her purse, any of her clothing, her car, and I hate to say it, but even my daughter herself,” said Joey.

The couple says they don’t believe their daughter would disappear on her own, so they’ve been working to carry out daily searches until she has been found.

Jolissa was last seen driving a silver four-door 2011 Hyundai Accent with a California license plate of #8MPU766. The car has not been found since Jolissa’s disappearance.

The Selma Police Department has shared a missing person’s flyer asking for information that helps find Jolissa. At this time, the department has not provided any other updates on the case.

No other details about Jolissa’s disappearance have been provided by local law enforcement agencies.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Jolissa’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Richard Figueroa at (559) 891-2243, or Detective Matthew Hughes at (559) 891-2266.