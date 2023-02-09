FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Searching for justice in the murder of 26-year-old mother of two.

Sarah Roberts was shot and killed more than a decade ago outside a new years eve house party in west Fresno.

They’re hoping a $50,000 dollar reward will encourage anyone with information about the murder of Sarah Roberts to come forward.

“We never give up on cases, cases like this have a tendency to strike a chord with us …..Sarah kay Roberts, she was a young beautiful person 26-year-old mother of two those things resignate with us,” said Lieutenant Paul Cervantes with the Fresno Police Department.

11 years after the murder of Sarah Roberts investigators are still looking for answers.

The mother of two had just left a new year’s eve party on Hughes avenue in west Fresno when she was fatally shot.

“Sarah was on the phone with her brother was leaving a party and was going to get picked up by her brother at the time of the shooting our investigation has revealed that there were two different groups involved between some type of disturbance and, quite frankly, was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Cervantes.

Investigators determined that Sarah was an innocent bystander caught in an exchange of gunfire between two groups at the home.

Despite their efforts, investigators say they haven’t been able to catch those responsible for taking the life of a woman who was a young mother in the prime of her life.

“We have exhausted all leads quite frankly, we have interviewed dozens and dozens of people,” said Cervantes.

Her dad Rusty Roberts spoke with us back in 2019 and had words for those responsible.

“Make good choices, everything in life is a choice if you would have made a little better choice to not, go do what you did that night my grandkids would have their mom their sons would have their sister I would have my daughter,” said Rust Roberts.

You can leave a tip with the Fresno P.D. by dialing (559) 621-7000.