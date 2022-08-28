SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still searching for a missing woman who was last seen leaving a gas station earlier this month in Selma.

22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7.

Surveillance cameras at the store captured Fuentes walking into the business, making a purchase, then driving away in her car, turning westbound on Nebraska Avenue. Authorities said Fuentes appeared to be alone when she went into the store and when she drove away.

On the night of her disappearance, officials from the Selma Police Department said Fuentes’ phone pinged in Sanger, later pinging again in the area of Avacado Lake and Pine Flat Lake.

A volunteer search and rescue team, known as Adventures with Purpose, arrived in Selma on Thursday to help search for Fuentes.

The group was recently credited with finding the body of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni inside her vehicle in the Prosser Creek Reservoir near Truckee, California.

Surveillance footage captured Jolissa Fuentes getting back into her car after making a purchase inside of an ampm.

Photo of Jolissa Fuentes and her vehicle provided by the Selma Police Department.

The team searched Pine Flat Lake, Avacado Lake, and Winton Park, but did not find any evidence of Fuentes.

Crews from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office had searched both lakes earlier in the week but they didn’t find anything either.

Three weeks after her disappearance, authorities are still trying to find leads on where Fuentes could have gone.

Detectives served several search warrants for data related to Fuentes’ social media, banking, and other online accounts, looking for any evidence of a digital footprint since her disappearance. Officials said the search didn’t turn up any solid leads.

“It’s very rare that a 22-year-old girl has no digital footprint, i.e. cell phone, social media, bank cards, things of that nature,” said Chief Alcaraz. “The Fuentes family was adamant that this was not normal behavior for Jolissa, which again, brings us our concern.”

Fuentes was last seen driving a silver four-door 2011 Hyundai Accent with a California license plate of #8MPU766. The car has not been seen since Fuentes’ disappearance.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Richard Figueroa at (559) 891-2243.