SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has been more than 40 days since 22-year-old, Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at a gas station in Selma.

Jolissa’s aunt, Joann Banda said they’ve brought in extra help to look into the disappearance.

“We have no new updates from the police department,” Banda said. “We do have a new flyer out right now that includes a private investigator. It is an anonymous tip line; people can call them without leaving their name.”

Fuentes was last seen on an AM/PM surveillance camera at about 4 a.m. on Aug. 7. The family filed a police report the following day.

“I feel that in the beginning, they may have thought that Jolissa was not missing, that if she was gone it was probably her own choice,” Banda said. “We always knew that wasn’t the case and I feel that now they are on the same level as us.”

Since she’s gone missing, a number of extensive searches have taken place both on land and in the water.

Two weeks after she went missing, a volunteer dive group called Adventures with Purpose scoured several bodies of water in search for her vehicle.

“So, when they got here, they were able to search for her or her vehicle if it was in the water, so she’s not there, we always knew she wasn’t there,” she said. “They searched Avocado, they searched Pine Flat and the other water levels were a little too low but they cleared up everything for us.”

Adventures with Purpose was credited with finding the missing car of Northern California teen, Kiely Rodni whose body was found inside.

The group searched for two days for Jolissa but turned up nothing.

“We will not just live our life without her, there would be no way of us just staying quiet,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Selma Police Department at 559-896-2525 or at the Private Investigator tip line at (866) 331-6660.