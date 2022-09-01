SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the National Park Service say they are scaling back search efforts for a Newport Beach man after looking for him for the last 10 days.

Authorities have focused their efforts on the Inyo National Forest and inside the Kings Canyon National Park where 66-year-old Quang Trong Than was last seen before he separated from his group.

While still ongoing, the search for Than is switching from “active” to “limited continuous mode” and will reduce the resources and personnel dedicated to this case. Authorities say the search will continue in that manner until he is located. Over a dozen agencies have worked together since Aug. 21, searching by ground and air and using canine search teams, to no avail.

He was last seen on Aug. 21 between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. near the peak of Split Mountain, on the Sierra Nevada Crest, close to the boundary between the national park and the national forest.

His plan was to day hike to the summit of Split Mountain and exit the same day through the Inyo National Forest. It’s unknown how far he got, and searchers know he was not carrying overnight gear. They also say Than’s itinerary was extremely challenging and very few hikers were in the same area at the time.

Officials say Than is 5 feet 2 inches tall, Asian, 145 pounds, with gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red backpack, blue hiking shirt, and gray hat.

Anyone who was in the area where he was last seen on or around August 21 is urged to contact NPS Investigative Services, calling or texting 888-653-0009 or emailing nps_isb@nps.gov.