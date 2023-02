MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – Officials with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office continue to search for the family of a deceased man – and are asking the public for help tracking them down.

The Merced County Coroner’s Office is working to locate the family of 77-year-old James Edward Chase in order for him to have a proper burial.

Anyone with information that could help officials locate James Edward Chase’s family is asked to contact the Merced County Coroner’s Office at (209) 385-7369.